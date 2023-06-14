Two Anchorage Assembly members say rewriting zoning laws will encourage new construction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A lack of affordable housing has been called one of Anchorage’s most pressing problems. It’s been a focus of the Anchorage Assembly as a whole, and in particular, two members who introduced an ordinance that proposes major changes to the city’s zoning laws.

Anchorage is way behind the national curve when it comes to the number of new homes built every year, according to Nolan Klouda, director of the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Center for Economic Development.

“Nationally, for every thousand people there’s about five homes constructed, statewide it’s about two homes constructed, and in Anchorage, it is just a little over one house constructed for every thousand people,” said Klouda. “So we do lag badly as far as new construction of housing goes.”

Assembly members Meg Zaletel and Kevin Cross have introduced an ordinance that Cross said could change that by allowing denser housing construction within the municipality.

The proposed ordinance would reduce the city’s residential zoning categories from 15 to two. It would allow people to build more homes on smaller lots. It would also allow multifamily homes in neighborhoods where right now only single-family homes are permitted.

Cross said the changes are necessary to help bring prices down for those who wish to buy or even rent.

“I think we can all agree that if you build extra duplexes and triplexes, even if they’re not owner occupied, they provide fantastic workforce housing, something we desperately need,” Cross said.

But not everyone thinks it’s wise to throw out the city’s zoning laws. Former Assembly member John Weddleton called the plan reckless, saying he didn’t think it would work. Weddleton said changes may be called for but not on the level of the proposal, which he also said lacks crucial details.

“The way this is written there is no guidance,” said Weddleton. " What would the setbacks be? Different zonings have different setbacks. What would the height limit be? It doesn’t address that.”

Cross said there’s time to work out the details but he thinks the current land use plan, known as Title 21, is outdated and needs to change.

“Yes, it’s significant,” said of the proposal. “But do we really think if we don’t do something significant anything is going to change?”

If the proposal passes it wouldn’t go into effect until January 1, 2025. Cross said that would give time to work out the code changes and other details that would have to happen before it could be implemented.

A public hearing for the proposal is scheduled for July 25.

