Fishing Report: Getting a license

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sport fishing season is o-fish-ally here in Alaska, but before going out to enjoy the diverse opportunities the state provides, residents must get a sport fishing license, which can be obtained online through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game mobile app, their office, or a local vendor.

That goes for all residents age 18 or older, and nonresidents age 16 or older, to participate in Alaska sport and personal use fisheries.

Once acquired, where to cast a line is up to the fisherman, within regulations of course, says Department of Fish and Game’S Katelyn Zonneville, who heads up the Information Officer for the Division of Sport Fishing.

“Once you have you’re fishing license, you’re going to want to find out where you’re going and then double check the regulations,” Zonneville said. “All regulations booklets are out for 2023 and are available at local vendors, our office and online. After that, if you decide you want to do something other than sport fishing, like dipnetting, make sure you get your dipnet permits, which are online as well.”

In a given year, around 500,000 resident and nonresident fishing licenses are distributed. It is hard to catch a fish with a piece of paper, so you may need more than just your license.

“The Anchorage office, the Fairbanks office, the Soldotna office, and even some of our other small offices do a rod-loaner program, and we have gear that we rent out for free, and that includes spinning rods, fly rods, and ice fishing rods for the winter when that time comes again.”

Before the first lake was stocked, local anglers flooded Fish and Game’s Raspberry Road office to get their license — fishermen like Jariss Black, who didn’t consider himself much of a fisherman before moving to Alaska and discovering all of the opportunities.

“Pretty much self-taught. Alaska is a pretty fun place to fish because everybody is willing to help you out,” Black said while holding his young daughter who also joins him on fishing trips. “I really just learned by getting some stuff and going to where I think the fish are ... if they see you doing something that is probably not going to catch you a fish, they normally help you out and point you in the right direction.”

All information regarding fishing licenses and regulations can be found on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.

