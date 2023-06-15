Midtown businessman aims to aid, share resources with homeless neighbors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Workers at businesses in Midtown Anchorage say they are being challenged by a growing number of homeless people staying in the area.

That includes the owners of Allen and Peterson, a cooking and appliance store that has stood at the corner of Benson Boulevard and the New Seward Highway for 55 years.

Store manager Lisa Ludwig said the store has taken steps to mitigate the problems they’ve encountered, like adding large rocks to the landscape to make it less comfortable to sleep on the property, and doing daily clean-up rounds every morning.

Store co-owner Kenny Petersen recently decided to take a different approach. Instead of trying to chase homeless people away, Petersen decided to cross the street and get to know them instead.

“This is my view of how to do things — instead of sending them away, we try and meet their needs where they are. Because if not, they are going to go to someone else’s street corner or somewhere else,” Petersen said.

Petersen calls his program HART, which stands for Homeless Action and Response Team. He said it starts with learning more about the people who frequent the corner across the street from his business, finding out their needs and gaining their trust. Petersen said making connections with his homeless neighbors can also pay off for his business.

“As I’ve spoken with some of the folks who are out here they say, ‘now that we know that you own the place over there, we’ll keep an eye on it better for you.’ So that’s already a plus for us,” Petersen said.

Petersen said he would love to see local businesses and organizations take a similar approach by adopting street corners nearby and helping the people who frequent them. His hope is to build a supportive network of resources that can help people get off the street. Petersen asks anyone who is interested in joining him or learning more about the approach to call him at 907-276-4278.

