Police investigating fatal Dimond shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots were heard by residents.

The Anchorage Police Department reported in a dispatch that a Crime Scene Team responded to a call of shots fired around 5 a.m. Thursday near the 100 block of Dimond, located near the intersection of King Street. Police said the man had at least “one gunshot wound to the upper body.”

Police say the homicide investigation has not led to any arrests, and are asking the public to call APD dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907 786-8900 (option 0) with information, including surveillance footage.

