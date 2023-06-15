Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road

The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.
The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An animal rescue in Texas is asking the community for help after it saved six Pyrenees mix puppies found duct taped inside a box and left on the side of a road.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that a man saw a large, corrugated box along the side of a Waco road and stopped to investigate. He then discovered the pups inside the box and reached out to the shelter for help.

“He has no where to keep them, but thankfully, he didn’t leave them on the side of the road to die,” Betsy Robinson, the shelter’s founder, wrote in the Facebook post. “How evil a person’s heart has to be, to be able to leave 6 puppies taped in a box with no means of escape.”

The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one. The money will help cover the costs of initial vaccines, microchips, and intake exams.

“A total of $300 will cover intakes for all of them, but whatever you can do will help,” the shelter said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help care for the puppies can do so through a PayPal account set up for the shelter.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign is posted at the South Fork Eagle River Trailhead in Eagle River, Alaska, after a woman...
Hiker describes encounter with sow, cubs along South Fork Eagle River Trail
In depth: Pallet shelters’ feasibility in Anchorage
In depth: Pallet shelters’ feasibility in Anchorage
Anchorage lags behind the nation and even the state when it comes to new construction
Two Anchorage Assembly members say rewriting zoning laws will encourage new construction
Quintillion outage map
Broadband outage affecting North Slope due to undersea fiber cut, company says
Kenny Petersen speaks with a homeless man on the corner across from Petersen's business
Midtown businessman aims to aid, share resources with homeless neighbors

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida set to execute man convicted of 1984 murders, rapes while children slept nearby
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says
FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses...
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time
How to boost your savings account
Expert advice to help boost your savings account
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates