Summer weather returns just in time for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although overcast skies and rain has made a return to Southcentral, we are just days away from a summer pattern taking hold. This comes as we begin to see a ridge of high pressure building into the state from the southwest. It’ll open the door for some sunshine to return, with highs expected to soar well into the 60s.

Of course, before the summer-like weather arrives, we’ve got a day or two of rain showers that will impact the region. The heaviest rain will continue to impact coastal regions of Southcentral to Kodiak Island, where over an inch of rain looks possible. While inland locations look to stay on the drier side, we can’t rule out a spot shower or two through the day. We’ll keep with rain through early Saturday morning for much of Southcentral, before drier and warmer conditions build back into the region.

Southeast is also seeing heavy rain and windy conditions making a return to the region. It’s likely that in the coming days, many across Southeast could see upwards of 2 inches of rainfall, with localized heavier amounts. While rainy weather looks to stick around for the next week for Southeast, temperatures shouldn’t be hindered too much. We’ll see daily highs steadily warm back into the 60s through next week.

Onward to the weekend, where a nice stretch of weather will away us across Southcentral. Highs will begin warming into the 60s as early as Friday, if not Friday then Saturday. This will lead to several afternoons where temperatures will warm into the mid 60s, with the outside chance we could see a day or two where highs top out in the upper 60s.

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine and warmth, as we’ll see an extended stretch of 60 degree days that continues into next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

