Black bear captured at Florida airport after being spotted by TSA agents

Officials say a bear was removed from the Tampa International Airport this week after it was roaming around the property. (Source: Tampa International Airport via WWSB)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration in Florida dealt with an unusual security call Tuesday night.

WWSB reports that TSA agents found a black bear roaming the perimeter of the Tampa International Airport.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team ended up catching the animal in a trap that was set in some nearby vegetation.

According to authorities, the bear was spotted on infrared cameras appearing to take a nap before they were able to capture it.

Wildlife officials said the bear was safely removed and brought to the Ocala National Forest.

“Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to airport operations,” airport officials shared in a statement.

According to the Tampa International Airport, this was the first such report of a bear coming onto its property.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign is posted at the South Fork Eagle River Trailhead in Eagle River, Alaska, after a woman...
Hiker describes encounter with sow, cubs along South Fork Eagle River Trail
In depth: Pallet shelters’ feasibility in Anchorage
In depth: Pallet shelters’ feasibility in Anchorage
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Police investigating fatal Dimond shooting
Kenny Petersen speaks with a homeless man on the corner across from Petersen's business
Midtown businessman aims to aid, share resources with homeless neighbors
Quintillion outage map
Broadband outage affecting North Slope due to undersea fiber cut, company says

Latest News

An Amber Alert went out in the Houston region of Texas for Leanna Willis, a missing 13-year-old...
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old missing in Texas
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s mayoral candidates weigh in on homelessness
Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game...
Conor McGregor accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
This photo of a bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement