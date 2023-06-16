Fatal crash near Talkeetna closes Parks Highway for hours

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A crash that left an Anchorage woman dead closed the Parks Highway for hours Thursday afternoon.

Alaska State Troopers say 60-year-old Pamela Kringlund of Anchorage was killed in the head-on collision around mile 91 of the highway, about nine miles south of the Talkeetna cutoff.

The Toyota SUV that Kringlund was driving south on the road was hit by a northbound shuttle bus carrying two people that had crossed the center line for “unknown reasons,” according to troopers.

Troopers said they got the call around 2 p.m. Thursday, triggering officers to respond along with area fire department and emergency management crews, closing the road for around 2 1/2 hours.

Kringlund was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, and five other adults were injured, including one in critical condition.

Kringlund’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation continues. Her next of kin was also notified.

