Fatal crash near Talkeetna closes Parks Highway for hours

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, June 16, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A crash that left an Anchorage woman dead closed the Parks Highway for hours Thursday afternoon.

Alaska State Troopers say 60-year-old Pamela Kringlund of Anchorage was killed in the head-on collision around mile 91 of the highway, about nine miles south of the Talkeetna cutoff.

The Toyota SUV that Kringlund was driving south on the road was hit by a northbound shuttle bus carrying two people that had crossed the center line for “unknown reasons,” according to troopers.

Troopers said they got the call around 2 p.m. Thursday, triggering officers to respond along with area fire department and emergency management crews, closing the road for around 2 1/2 hours.

Kringlund was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, and five other adults were injured, including one in critical condition.

Kringlund’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation continues. Her next of kin was also notified.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Police investigating fatal Dimond shooting
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey explains why temperatures will warm this weekend.
Where is summer?
Anchorage skyline
2 Anchorage economic leaders announce departures
A sign is posted at the South Fork Eagle River Trailhead in Eagle River, Alaska, after a woman...
Hiker describes encounter with sow, cubs along South Fork Eagle River Trail

Latest News

FastCast June 16, 2023
Ambler Road project report delayed months
Ambler Road project report delayed months
Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 34-year-old man suspected to be involved in the death...
Troopers searching for man suspected in Two Rivers killing
Troopers searching for man suspected in Two Rivers killing