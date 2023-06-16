Fishing Report: Kings coming in at Ship Creek’s Slam’n Salm’n Derby

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ship Creek is one of the most productive waters for king salmon fishing in Alaska and the annual Slam’n Salm’n Derby is proof.

Thousands of anglers — young and old, new and experienced, locals and tourists — have been casting lines into Ship Creek throughout the week for the annual competition to see who can slay the largest king.

”That’s the best part of it — getting anglers from all over the place, all skill levels, getting them involved, seeing their reactions when they come back with their first Ship Creek king,” Dustin Slinker with The Bait Shack said. ”Maybe it is the biggest fish they have caught in their entire life, or maybe they just rolled around in the mud, they’re still having fun down there.”

Anchorage’s largest salmon derby which began June 9 is nearing a close, but there have been some impressive fish reeled in.

As of publication time, military veteran Jacob Houser holds the top overall spot with a 26.15-pounder caught Monday evening, while the heaviest salmon in the women’s category was hauled in by Rhoda Bowers at 23.65 pounds on Tuesday, while Finn Shanigan landed a 22.7 pound fish Thursday to lead all youth.

The proceeds from the derby benefit four local nonprofit organizations, while the grand prize is valued at over $6,000 between gold and cash.

Ship Creek king salmon fishing will only be reserved to youth anglers 15 years and younger on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“They get the best real estate on the final day of the derby — we should see some big fish from them young anglers,” Slinker added.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.