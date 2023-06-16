Rain showers today; Summer returns this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long awaited answer to where are you summer has arrived. Temperatures this weekend are set to soar back into the mid to upper 60s, with some likely 70s in the forecast. While the warmer weather is expected this weekend, Friday will be more of a transition day across the region. The area of low pressure that brought us rain showers yesterday is still in the eastern Gulf of Alaska. This will keep the chance for some rain showers with us through the day into early tomorrow morning, before a building ridge dries us out. While rain is to be expected, it won’t be widespread and will be scattered to periodic in nature.

The same can’t be said for Southeast, where widespread rain could dump up to an inch across the panhandle today. Storm total over the last 24 to 36 hours could exceed 2 inches in some spots. While rain and winds will linger into early Saturday morning, things begin to dry out with an extended stretch of sunshine as we welcome in next week. Temperatures will also return back into the low to mid 70s for parts of Southeast.

The aforementioned ridge will bring us a few days of sunshine and warmth. It’s possible that both Sunday and Monday could bring highs near 70 for Southcentral for the first time since early June. This will provide extremely nice weather to get outside, soak up the sunshine and enjoy the limited quiet weather we’ve seen so far this summer.

The beautiful weather continues into Juneteenth, with unsettled weather likely to return as we welcome in next week. For now holding with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but with rain making a return there’s an outside chance we could be cooler.

Have a wonderful and warm weekend!

