Temperatures warming into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past five days temperatures have held in the 50s, but that will change as we head into the weekend.

Our normal high temperature for mid-June is now 64°, and although it’s been almost 10 days since we’ve seen anything that warm, we will see even warmer conditions this weekend. But before the big warm-up, we’ll continue to see clouds, and a chance for showers lingering Friday, especially in the second half of the day.

By Saturday afternoon, we should be back to at least partly sunny skies with drier and warmer weather likely Sunday through Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the south keeping us storm free.

Click here for more on how this season compares to normal, and why our temperatures have been cool so far this season.

