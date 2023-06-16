Troopers searching for man suspected in Two Rivers killing

TWO RIVERS, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 34-year-old man suspected to be involved in the death of another person early Friday morning.

Wesley “Scotty” Cruikshank is a person of interest who troopers believe to be involved in a killing in the Two Rivers area, a community about 19 miles east of Fairbanks.

Troopers say Cruikshank ran into the woods after fleeing the scene near mile 24 of Chena Hot Springs Road. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt and dark cargo shorts, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Troopers advise calling 911 if Cruikshank is seen, or submit an anonymous tip on the AKTips smartphone app or online on the 411 site.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

