Unionized UPS workers vote to authorize a strike in high-stakes negotiations for a new contract

FILE - UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.(CNN, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly on Friday to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and Teamsters can’t come to an agreement before their contract expires next month.

The Teamsters have urged workers to authorize a strike to give them more leverage in negotiations with the company, but a yes vote does not mean a strike is imminent.

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce. A quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS employees walked off the job for 15 days after a contract dispute, and it crippled the company.

UPS has grown vastly since then and become even more engrained in the U.S. economy. UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.

If a strike occurs, its expected to be one of the biggest - if not the biggest - company walkout in U.S. history, carrying with it far-reaching implications for the economy.

