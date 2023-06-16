Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement

By Paul Choate
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM AKDT
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man was shot and killed following a disagreement with another man on Wednesday night, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Seth Shacklett, 35, of Wasilla, was arrested in connection with the shooting and has been charged with violating conditions of release. Troopers said additional charges may be filed during the course of the investigation.

Troopers were called to the Fairview Loop area shortly before 7 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting.

At the scene, troopers found 52-year-old Nelson Reece of Wasilla, with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Reece died at the scene.

Troopers said that Shacklett shot Reece with a rifle following a disagreement in the driveway of a home.

At the time of the shooting, Shacklett was on conditions of release for an unrelated case that included firearm possession restrictions, troopers said.

Shacklett was confined in the Mat-Su Pretrial facility.

Recce’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

