WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast. (Source: US COAST GUARD/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) - A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.

A park visitor was visiting Ecola State Park Wednesday night when their dog fell 300 feet off a cliff to a remote section of beach.

The area can only be reached by rappelling down from the trail, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the injured pup.

A crew from Astoria Station used a rescue swimmer to retrieve the dog and airlift its owner to the parking lot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Police investigating fatal Dimond shooting
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey explains why temperatures will warm this weekend.
Where is summer?
Anchorage skyline
2 Anchorage economic leaders announce departures
Kenny Petersen speaks with a homeless man on the corner across from Petersen's business
Midtown businessman aims to aid, share resources with homeless neighbors

Latest News

Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous...
New dinosaur species discovered on English island
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
Deadly tornado strikes Texas Panhandle
Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 16, 2023,...
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation; surgeon says ‘he’s better than before’