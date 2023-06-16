Woman sentenced for 2021 Palmer DUI crash that killed 1

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has been sentenced to five and a half years behind bars, with four years and 160 days suspended, for causing the death of an Anchorage man in 2021.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, 26-year-old Kattie May Wilmarth was sentenced on Tuesday for causing the death of 22-year-old Alex Duny.

According to the Department of Law, Wilmarth was behind the wheel of a 2012 Ram pickup truck when it collided with a tree on Maud Road in Palmer. When Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene, Wilmarth was identified as the driver of the pickup, supposedly because she was the least intoxicated person in the group. Wilmarth admitted to troopers that she drank before getting behind the wheel, and later toxicology reports indicated she had consumed alcohol, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Two of the passengers — Robert Cole and Tatyana Joe — were riding inside the cab of the truck when the collision occurred while two others — Joshua Selman and Alex Duny — were riding in the bed of the truck. Duny later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Wilmarth faced consolidated charges of criminally negligent homicide, driving under the influence, and third-degree assault for causing physical injury with a dangerous instrument.

Passengers Selman, Cole, and Joe requested minimal punishment for Wilmarth, stating that victim Duny would want her to receive forgiveness.

Data from the vehicle’s crash data recorder showed that the truck was traveling at speeds in excess of 55 mph and that the vehicle’s yaw — movement along the truck’s vertical axis — rapidly changed in the seconds leading up to the crash. Wilmarth told investigators at the scene

Assistant district attorney David Buettner said the court took the advice of those involved in the crash into consideration, but reiterated that it is the court’s duty to hold drivers responsible for their actions.

“We respect the surviving members’ input and the thoughts of Alex’s mom,” Buettner said. “However, the community has an independent interest in holding impaired drivers accountable, and as the community’s representative, I cannot ignore that community interest and simply drop a matter like this.”

Buettner went on to say the sentencing agreement still holds Wilmarth accountable for her actions, but takes into account her age, lack of criminal history, remorsefulness expressed to the court, and the steps she has taken to receive treatment for substance misuse.

Wilmarth will also be on probation for a year.

