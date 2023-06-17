Anchorage settles multimillion-dollar lawsuit with contractor

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, June 16, 2023.
By Mike Mason
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Anchorage has made a multimillion dollar agreement with the contractor who was in charge of building navigation center and shelter on the corner of Tudor Road and Elmore Road in East Anchorage.

Construction at the navigation center came to a halt after the Anchorage Assembly refused to pay the contractor, Roger Hickel Contracting, Inc., for the work the work up until that point. In order to get paid, Hickel Contracting filed a lawsuit against the municipality this past March.

On Friday, that lawsuit was settled and will now receive nearly $2.5 million.

“We just opted to pay for the work that was done and, the mayor’s actions of course caused that settlement to come outside of the tax cap,” Assembly Chair Christopher Constant said.

The Anchorage Assembly originally blocked payment to Hickel because Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration had authorized the construction to begin without Assembly approval of the expenditure. Constant and other Assembly members fear Friday’s settlement could set a precedent that the municipality will be on the hook in the future for anything a mayor might approve without their permission. That upsets assembly member George Martinez.

“Taxpayers should absolutely be upset that we spent money that was not appropriated, on a project that was not well-vetted, towards a solution that doesn’t seem like it’s going to fit with that particular plan,” Martinez said.

Martinez says this settlement can be a lesson learned for the newer attorneys working in the mayor’s administration.

“I think it sent a message to the municipal attorney’s office — who we heard from — who said they will never let this happen again while they’re on the watch,” Martinez said.

Assembly members say Roger Hickel Contracting did a similar job for the city without Assembly approval back in 2013, and now they want to make a list of any company that circumvents proper channels to avoid further incidents.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement
Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 34-year-old man suspected to be involved in the death...
Man arrested on murder charges after fatal Interior Alaska attack
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey explains why temperatures will warm this weekend.
Where is summer?
Anchorage skyline
2 Anchorage economic leaders announce departures

Latest News

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting
Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 34-year-old man suspected to be involved in the death...
Man arrested on murder charges after fatal Interior Alaska attack
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting
Man arrested on murder charges after fatal Interior Alaska attack
Man arrested on murder charges after fatal Interior Alaska attack