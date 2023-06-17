Future of navigation center discussed at Anchorage Assembly worksession

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly hosted a worksession on Friday to discuss the possibility of continuing construction on the Navigation Center for the homeless.

This comes after Anchorage Assembly members Randy Sulte and Kevin Cross — along with Mayor Dave Bronson — suggested completing construction of the shelter for this winter.

“The navigation center is probably our most realistic for the amount of people that can service, that we can have in place before cold weather. And I don’t think if we don’t take the hard, aggressive look at how we accomplish this, then the reality is we’re just going to be opening the Sullivan Arena back up,” Assembly Member Kevin Cross said in the worksession.

Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration provided estimated costs for the construction and operation of the navigation center, with construction amounts to $12.2 million, and year-round operations expenses total $7.9 million.

The administration further said that funds for the operation would come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the general government funds balance, and other sources including the alcohol tax and grants. The only confirmed amount comes from ARPA funds, with a potential $6.9 million available for use.

While assembly member Cross is pushing for the Navigation Center to continue construction, several other assembly members are unsure if it’s the right fit.

“I don’t deny that it could possibly do good in our community if it’s a well-planned facility, but it’s not going to solve our staffing needs for social workers or for treatment beds. It’s not going to solve our need for housing, which is the solution to homelessness. And it’s not going to solve all of our need for the winter,” Assembly Member Felix Rivera said in a press conference after the worksession.

Those unsure about the viability of the navigation center included Kameron Perez-Verdia — who says the municipality is forcing the project to be finished before winter without the correct preparations — and Anna Brawley who says she doesn’t want to vote on a project if she is not sure it could be properly funded.

“It puts the project in jeopardy, because we are trying to shove it through without doing it right,” Perez-Verdia said.

Executive Director of Community Development Lance Wilber said that if construction were to take place, there is a five-month window allocated to finishing the shelter. Wilber also said that the only realistic scenario of that happening would be if the original company Roger Hickel Contracting were to be hired again.

“We have the materials. Most of them are sitting in a warehouse in Eagle River, at least quite a bit of them. We have the land, we have the permits, we have everything we need to move forward. I just hope we can find the money and the will,” Cross said.

