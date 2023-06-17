New York trooper shot on upstate highway; suspect found dead

In this image taken from body camera video provided by the New York State Police, a passenger...
In this image taken from body camera video provided by the New York State Police, a passenger reaches out the driver-side window and fires toward Trooper Richard Albert during a traffic stop along Interstate 88, in Duanesburg, N.Y., Friday, June 16, 2023.(New York State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper was shot and wounded during a traffic stop on an upstate New York highway Friday by a suspect who is believed to have later died by suicide, state police said.

Trooper Richard Albert was released from the hospital later Friday after being shot in the upper arm as he approached an SUV he pulled over for speeding, authorities said.

State police released a still photo from the trooper’s body-worn camera showing a passenger’s hand pointing a black handgun from the driver’s side window. The weapon had just been fired, with the spent shell casing still in the air.

“It was unprovoked,” Deputy Superintendent Richard Allen said at a news conference. “There was nothing that took place prior to that other than just stopping the car.”

Police identified the male passenger who fired the shot as Nelson Troche, 32, of Schenectady. He fled into a wooded area as Albert returned fire, Allen said. Troche was found about 90 minutes later with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an Albany hospital.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken into custody. Allen said the SUV was traveling in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Albany, when it was pulled over.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement
Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 34-year-old man suspected to be involved in the death...
Man arrested on murder charges after fatal Interior Alaska attack
Badge of the Alaska State Troopers
Fatal crash near Talkeetna closes Parks Highway for hours
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey explains why temperatures will warm this weekend.
Where is summer?

Latest News

Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, was killed. Sung Kwon suffered multiple gunshot...
Man exhibiting mental crisis charged in unprovoked shooting of pregnant woman in Seattle
Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, was killed. Sung Kwon suffered multiple gunshot...
Shooting in Seattle area kills pregnant woman
A man accused of shooting and killing a controversial Alaska John Martin III on Thursday in...
Man shot to death in Anchorage had colorful, checkered past
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in Western Alaska.
NTSB investigating Western Alaska plane crash