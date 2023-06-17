NTSB investigating Western Alaska plane crash

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNALAKLEET, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board has reported that they are investigating the scene of a plane crash in Western Alaska.

A social media account for the NTSB shared at 3:59 p.m. Alaska time that the agency is “investigating the crash of a Cessna 180H airplane near Unalakleet, Alaska.”

Both Alaska State Troopers and the NTSB have yet to reply for request for comment on the ongoing investigation.

Reports on social media indicate the the Cessna involved in the crash is one piloted by Jim Tweto of Unalakleet. Tweto, a well-known bush pilot and owner of aviation-related businesses, was a cast member of the Discovery Channel reality show “Flying Wild Alaska”. Tweto is also a noted boat builder and came to Alaska on scholarship to play hockey at University of Alaska Anchorage.

Tweto’s daughter Ariel — also featured on the program, which ran in 2011 and 2012 — shared on social media that her father died Friday in a plane crash.

“I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I’m writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me,” Ariel wrote on an Instagram post. “My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement
Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 34-year-old man suspected to be involved in the death...
Man arrested on murder charges after fatal Interior Alaska attack
Badge of the Alaska State Troopers
Fatal crash near Talkeetna closes Parks Highway for hours
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey explains why temperatures will warm this weekend.
Where is summer?

Latest News

A man accused of shooting and killing a controversial Alaska John Martin III on Thursday in...
Man shot to death in Anchorage had colorful, checkered past
Future of navigation center discussed at Anchorage Assembly worksession
Future of navigation center discussed at Anchorage Assembly worksession
Looking into the colorful past of Anchorage's most recent homicide victim
Anchorage settles multimillion-dollar lawsuit with contractor