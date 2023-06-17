NTSB investigating Western Alaska plane crash

UNALAKLEET, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board has reported that they are investigating the scene of a plane crash in Western Alaska.

A social media account for the NTSB shared at 3:59 p.m. Alaska time that the agency is “investigating the crash of a Cessna 180H airplane near Unalakleet, Alaska.”

Both Alaska State Troopers and the NTSB have yet to reply for request for comment on the ongoing investigation.

Reports on social media indicate the the Cessna involved in the crash is one piloted by Jim Tweto of Unalakleet. Tweto, a well-known bush pilot and owner of aviation-related businesses, was a cast member of the Discovery Channel reality show “Flying Wild Alaska”. Tweto is also a noted boat builder and came to Alaska on scholarship to play hockey at University of Alaska Anchorage.

Tweto’s daughter Ariel — also featured on the program, which ran in 2011 and 2012 — shared on social media that her father died Friday in a plane crash.

“I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I’m writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me,” Ariel wrote on an Instagram post. “My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.