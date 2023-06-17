Troopers seeking additional information following arrest of Soldotna sexual assault suspect

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have apprehended a man who is accused of sexually assaulting two women in Soldotna, and believe he may have more victims.

According to dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a woman in Soldotna reported on June 11 that an intruder had “bypassed the locked front door at an apartment”, entered her residence, and began sexually assaulting her as she slept. When the woman woke up and confronted the intruder, he left her apartment.

On June 12, a second female victim reported a similar incident had occurred on the opposite side of town. Again, the assailant left when the victim woke up.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation identified the perpetrator as 35-year-old Michael Ingersol of Wasilla. He was located in Anchorage by police on June 14, but escaped in a vehicle before police could make an arrest. The following day, it was determined that Ingersol had flown to Bethel.

On Friday, Troopers determined Ingersol was in Hooper Bay. Ingersol was arrested by troopers based there on June 16, on charges of second- and third-degree sexual assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, and felony eluding. He will be remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Investigators believe Ingersol may have additional victims who have yet to come forward, and encourage those with information that can aid with the investigation of his crimes to contact them at 907-262-4453, referring to case AK23058989.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

