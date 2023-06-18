Children descend on Ship Creek for Youth Fishing Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Children lined the banks of Ship Creek on Saturday looking to catch some king salmon during the 7th Annual Ship Creek Youth Fishing Day.

The event takes place next to The Bait Shack and goes from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event started after The Bait Shack owner Dustin Slinker proposed it to the Board of Fisheries, after having negative experiences with adult anglers.

“I was actually fishing with my daughter down here and that happened to us. [Adult fishermen] came in on her and looked at her and I said, ‘My daughter’s fishing there,’ and they were like, ‘No, no, we’re fishing here,’” Slinker said.

During the event, The Bait Shack donated bait to young anglers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game provided regulation information as well as harvester cards.

“It’s to give kids the opportunity to fish in an area on Ship Creek where there aren’t adults and competition for them and give them a good experience on fishing out here on Ship Creek,” Sport Fish Area Management Biologist Brittany Blain-Roth said.

The event coincides with the final day of the Slam’n Salm’n Derby, where anglers compete in catching the largest king salmon, with the grand prize featuring a gold nugget plus $1,000 in cash.

“I always say fishing is about getting outdoors, having fun, connecting. And the fish is always the added bonus. If we can start these young anglers off early, they’re gonna grow up to be respectful to the resources, to the outdoors. Most importantly, this is the next generation of our anglers,” Slinker said.

