Invasive species find new environments in Alaska

Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
By Eric Sowl
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - They arrive by boat and by plane — some on purpose, some on accident. And some because of the changing environment. Invasive species are coming north.

They all have some sort of impact on the ecosystem. The popular salmon fishery of Alexander Creek was wiped out when Northern Pike were introduced into the waters.

The Alaska Department of Fish & Game website lists the following invasive species found in our state:

  • Atlantic salmon
  • Chinese mitten crab
  • Chytrid fungus
  • Didemnum vexillum
  • European green crab
  • European starling
  • Gypsy moth
  • Invasive tunicates like Botrylloides violaceus and Botryllus schlosseri
  • New Zealand mudsnails
  • Northern pike
  • Norway rat
  • Quagga mussels
  • Red-legged frog
  • Rock dove
  • Sargassum muticum
  • Zebra mussels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lists 53 plants as invasive to Alaska, including Canada thistle, scotchbroom and European bird cherry.

Those who encounter an invasive specisou should report the sighting to Fish and Game via their website.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 34-year-old man suspected to be involved in the death...
Man arrested on murder charges after fatal Interior Alaska attack
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in Western Alaska.
Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in Western Alaska plane crash
Badge of the Alaska State Troopers
Fatal crash near Talkeetna closes Parks Highway for hours
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement

Latest News

Anchorage celebrates Juneteenth this weekend
Anchorage celebrates Juneteenth this weekend
Pilot Jim Tweto and his passenger killed in Western Alaska plane crash
Pilot Jim Tweto and his passenger killed in Western Alaska plane crash
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
907 Sports: Fishing season has begun - and so has the ABL season under a new commissioner