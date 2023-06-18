Invasive species find new environments in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - They arrive by boat and by plane — some on purpose, some on accident. And some because of the changing environment. Invasive species are coming north.

They all have some sort of impact on the ecosystem. The popular salmon fishery of Alexander Creek was wiped out when Northern Pike were introduced into the waters.

The Alaska Department of Fish & Game website lists the following invasive species found in our state:

Atlantic salmon

Chinese mitten crab

Chytrid fungus

Didemnum vexillum

European green crab

European starling

Gypsy moth

Invasive tunicates like Botrylloides violaceus and Botryllus schlosseri

New Zealand mudsnails

Northern pike

Norway rat

Quagga mussels

Red-legged frog

Rock dove

Sargassum muticum

Zebra mussels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lists 53 plants as invasive to Alaska, including Canada thistle, scotchbroom and European bird cherry.

Those who encounter an invasive specisou should report the sighting to Fish and Game via their website.

