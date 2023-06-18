Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - They arrive by boat and by plane — some on purpose, some on accident. And some because of the changing environment. Invasive species are coming north.
They all have some sort of impact on the ecosystem. The popular salmon fishery of Alexander Creek was wiped out when Northern Pike were introduced into the waters.
The Alaska Department of Fish & Game website lists the following invasive species found in our state:
- Atlantic salmon
- Chinese mitten crab
- Chytrid fungus
- Didemnum vexillum
- European green crab
- European starling
- Gypsy moth
- Invasive tunicates like Botrylloides violaceus and Botryllus schlosseri
- New Zealand mudsnails
- Northern pike
- Norway rat
- Quagga mussels
- Red-legged frog
- Rock dove
- Sargassum muticum
- Zebra mussels
The U.S. Department of Agriculture lists 53 plants as invasive to Alaska, including Canada thistle, scotchbroom and European bird cherry.
Those who encounter an invasive specisou should report the sighting to Fish and Game via their website.
