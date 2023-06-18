Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York

FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.(Credit: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEDOM, N.Y. (AP) — A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Two of the passengers in the sister’s 2005 Ford Focus, 17-year old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year old Molly Kibler, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, and a 4-year old passenger were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving the 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station for evaluation. A passenger in his car, 19-year old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

It is not yet clear if the passengers in either cars were also related to the drivers. The crash remained under investigation on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in Western Alaska.
Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in Western Alaska plane crash
A man accused of shooting and killing a controversial Alaska John Martin III on Thursday in...
Man shot to death in Anchorage had colorful, checkered past
Alaska State Troopers ask anyone with information about sexual assaults and break-ins committed...
Troopers seeking additional information following arrest of Soldotna sexual assault suspect
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
Eagle River nurse practitioner sentenced for opioid deaths
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska

Latest News

A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 22 people hurt in suburban Chicago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, walks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang,...
US, China remain at odds on numerous issues as Blinken finishes first day of meetings in Beijing
A 17-year-old boy says he is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a rip current, thanks to...
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: Man rescues 17-year-old caught in rip current
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
LNL: St. Louis leaders provide update on mass shooting involving 10 teenagers - clipped version