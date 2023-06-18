Warmest weather of the year so far likely Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure started its trek into Southcentral Saturday, bringing partly sunny skies and warm air back to the region. We’ll see the full effects of the high-pressure Sunday and Monday though, as temperatures warm back to the low to mid-70s across Southcentral.

The warmest Anchorage has seen officially this year is 69°. The normal high temperature for June 18th is 64°.

Warm, dry, and mostly sunny weather is also likely on Monday. Starting Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see a return to clouds and chances for showers as the next storm moves in, although high temperatures will hold in the low 60s with overnight lows only falling to the low 50s.

Wednesday is the Summer Solstice, which is the longest day of the year. We’ve already reached our earliest sunrise at 4:20, but we’ll continue to gain daylight in the evening, with our sunset going from 11:40 p.m. on Saturday to 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Enjoy the warm weather Sunday and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

