Anchorage sees latest 70 degree day in more than a decade

This is the 13th-latest 70 degree recording for Anchorage!
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may have been a late arrival, but the 70s officially ushered in summer weather across Southcentral this weekend.

It was the nicest and warmest weekend we’ve seen all season long, with the extension of this weather continuing through today. While we’ll see a bit more cloud cover across Southcentral for Juneteenth, temperatures will still warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It’s all thanks to high pressure that this weekend was a pleasant one, but like all good things it’s set to quickly come to an end. The ridge that has provided us with ample sunshine and warmth is set to shift to the south and east. As this occurs, it will open the door for a low south of the Aleutians to shift eastward. This will lead to increasing clouds and rain showers through the week for Southcentral, with temperatures expected to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It’s looking very likely that this pattern setup will not only continue through the rest of this week, but on into next week as well. This June has the potential to close out inside the top 10 coolest — and likely one of the coolest Junes in nearly 15 years. It’s a testament to the wild, windy and wet weather pattern we’ve been dealing with for much of the year.

The heaviest rain for Southcentral looks to arrive Wednesday, as summer officially begins. For many across Southcentral, we’ll see afternoon high son the first day of summer staying in the 50s under overcast skies.

Have a wonderful and sunny Monday!

