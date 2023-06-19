Business owner wins Anchorage king salmon derby

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A business owner who spent seven to eight hours a day fishing in this year’s Slam’n Salm’n Derby came away with the top prize in the competition on Sunday.

Jacob Houser, 30, won $1,000 and a gold nugget after turning in a 26.15-pound fish on just the fourth day of the derby. The competition ran from June 9 to June 17. It was Houser’s fourth time fishing in the salmon derby, which takes place in Ship Creek.

Jacob Houser poses with his winning 26.15-pound king salmon.
Jacob Houser poses with his winning 26.15-pound king salmon.(Jacob Houser)

For Houser — who co-owns with his wife a discount hunting and fishing store — fishing is a way of life.

“When I lived in Oregon, I fished for summer steelhead and winter steelhead and fall chinook and then I visited Alaska for a week and spent the week fishing around Alaska and realized that I wanted to be here,” Houser said. “So we packed up our entire life and moved to Alaska and then started a business.”

Houser said knew from years past that his early lead in the competition might not be safe. He said he also knew the difference between first and third place could be ounces, which is why he decided not to bleed out the fish right away.

“I thought it was somewhere around 20 pounds and once we got it on the bank, I realized it was really thick,” Houser said. “I brought it up [to the weigh station] still alive.”

Houser said it took five or six minutes to get it on the bank.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

