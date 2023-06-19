Late LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates memorialized in Anchorage ceremony

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Rainbow Elders hosted a memorial service on Sunday to remember and celebrate the people who laid the foundation for Alaska’s LGBTQ+ community. The annual event, held this year at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, remembers and honors members of the community who have passed on and aren’t able to celebrate Pride month themselves.

“During Pride month as we reflect on our community’s continuing journey to full equality we will be carrying the memories of those who went before,” Alaska Rainbow Elders member Gayle Shoe said. “By remembering and honoring them we ensure that they and their struggle for equality are not forgotten.”

People at the event say it was truly heartfelt and touching as many stories were shared of past LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates.

“Misty Dawn fundamentally changed my life and I think she changed the lives of so many people in our community,” Alaska Rainbow Elders member Darrel Hess said.

Although LGBTQ+ individuals have protections now, it hasn’t always been that way. Some of those being remembered were a big part in establishing those rights in Alaska.

“We remember those who came before us, we remember their struggles, we remember their contributions to helping our community achieve equality, to achieve our place in the world,” Hess said.

Many who came to the ceremony have lost people close to them and this memorial is a way of keeping their loved one’s memory alive.

“We always say this isn’t a time to be sad, this is a time to celebrate, to celebrate people, to celebrate their lives, their contributions, and there are a lot of great, funny stories that are told every year,” Hess said. “When you say someone’s name, they are never truly forgotten.”

The Pride Memorial Service is one of the more somber Pride events in Anchorage, but there are still many more uplifting ones coming up towards the end of June. On Saturday at 11:30 a.m. will be the Anchorage Pride Parade, which will be held downtown at the Delaney Park Strip.

