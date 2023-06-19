Megadeth cancels show at Alaska State Fair

Fastcast digital headlines for Monday, June 19, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair has announced that Megadeth, one of the headline concerts scheduled to perform as part of the 2023 AT&T Concert Series at the Fair, will not be playing as scheduled.

A press release from the fair said that an agency for the band Megadeth said “Due to logistical issues, Megadeth will not be performing at the AK State Fair on Sept. 1.”

The fair has replaced the act with another band, Killswitch Engage.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Megadeth concert originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 can exchange their tickets for another performance at this year’s fair, or receive a full refund — including fees — from the fair’s main office. Those who wish to exchange tickets must contact the fair’s main office before 4 p.m. on June 26. Tickets that are not exchanged will automatically be refunded to the card used for purchase.

The other acts slated to perform at the fair this summer are Turnpike Troubadors, Noah Kahan, For King + Country, Flogging Molly, Blues Traveler, comedian Nate Bargatze, Home Free, Yung Gravy, J Boog, The String Cheese Incident, Little River Band, and Noah Cyrus.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Houser poses with his winning 26.15-pound king salmon.
Business owner wins Anchorage king salmon derby
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
A man accused of shooting and killing a controversial Alaska John Martin III on Thursday in...
Man shot to death in Anchorage had colorful, checkered past
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in Western Alaska.
Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in Western Alaska plane crash
Alaska State Troopers ask anyone with information about sexual assaults and break-ins committed...
Troopers seeking additional information following arrest of Soldotna sexual assault suspect

Latest News

Soldotna sexual assault suspect arrested
Soldotna sexual assault suspect arrested
Remembering legendary bush pilot Jim Tweto
Alaska State Troopers badge
Wasilla man shot, killed following disagreement
FILE - A man stands on the shore of the Bering Sea to watch the luxury cruise ship Crystal...
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military