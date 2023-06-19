Megadeth cancels show at Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair has announced that Megadeth, one of the headline concerts scheduled to perform as part of the 2023 AT&T Concert Series at the Fair, will not be playing as scheduled.

A press release from the fair said that an agency for the band Megadeth said “Due to logistical issues, Megadeth will not be performing at the AK State Fair on Sept. 1.”

The fair has replaced the act with another band, Killswitch Engage.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Megadeth concert originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 can exchange their tickets for another performance at this year’s fair, or receive a full refund — including fees — from the fair’s main office. Those who wish to exchange tickets must contact the fair’s main office before 4 p.m. on June 26. Tickets that are not exchanged will automatically be refunded to the card used for purchase.

The other acts slated to perform at the fair this summer are Turnpike Troubadors, Noah Kahan, For King + Country, Flogging Molly, Blues Traveler, comedian Nate Bargatze, Home Free, Yung Gravy, J Boog, The String Cheese Incident, Little River Band, and Noah Cyrus.

