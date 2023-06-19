Remembering legendary bush pilot Jim Tweto

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A legendary Alaskan bush pilot who died in a plane crash Friday alongside an outdoor guide from Idaho is being remembered by countless family, friends, and the many pilots who his family says he raised.

Jim Tweto, 68, of Unalakleet, and Shane Reynolds, 45, of Orofino, Idaho, died when their Cessna 180H crashed northeast of Shaktoolik. Many across Alaska are mourning the loss of Tweto, known for his wide-ranging impacts on the Alaskan flying community and for his starring role in the Discovery Channel reality show “Flying Wild Alaska.”

“It’s still surreal thinking about what has happened here,” said Henry Cole, a recent passenger of pilot Jim Tweto. “The flights with him — particularly this last one, given the circumstances — is going to be an indelible memory for me.”

Cole, a civil engineer from Fairbanks, has flown with Tweto four times. The last time was just two weeks before the legendary pilot’s death.

“Pretty heartbreaking,” Cole said. “He’s a legend in the aviation community in Alaska — not even just for the show that he did, but for all the years he’s been flying.”

Alaska State Troopers received an SOS notification from a Garmin InReach device at 11:48 a.m. on Friday morning. A plane crash was reported 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik after a Cessna 180 was witnessed attempting a takeoff, but failing to gain elevation.

“It was devastating, heartbreaking, his wife Ferno and their daughters losing their father the weekend of Father’s Day,” Cole said. “That’s tragic, no matter what.”

One of Tweto’s daughters, Ariel, shared the news on social media Friday. A Unalakleet resident has started a fundraiser to benefit the family of Reynolds, the fishing guide who perished alongside Tweto. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

Comments on the fundraiser’s website praised Reynolds’ skill as a guide as well as his personality.

“I met Shane in 2019 when helped me take a magnificent Grizzly in Unalakleet. We became friends on day one and looked forward to hunting together a couple more times. We are deeply saddened and pray for your family during this difficult time,” commenter Brian Tallerico said.

