Weekend Juneteenth celebration leads up to the holiday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A celebration of the Juneteenth holiday took place at Delaney Park over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

While this is the first time the Municipality of Anchorage has officially celebrated the holiday, Juneteenth Anchorage Event Coordinator Jasmin Smith says the event has been celebrated in Anchorage for 40 years.

“It’s just kind of like bringing us all together to celebrate something that’s big for us. Fourth of July, just like Fourth of July, it’s an Independence Day for us,” event attendee Ashly Andrews said.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves — a troubled part of United States history — but Smith says that shouldn’t stop people from celebrating.

“This came out of a really painful, dark time of American history. But it’s not so much to just focus on what we went through and just stay grounded there. But it’s basically to say, look what we’ve overcome, look how far we’ve come, and then celebrate and rejoice,” Smith said.

While Juneteenth is officially a holiday that takes place on June 19, some say that the event means much more than that.

“It’s one day — and some say a week. But it’s important that we are going to interact with one another 365 or 366 days, we are joining forces with one another and we are uniting,” vendor Barbi J. Allen said.

On Monday, the Alaska Black Caucus will host a celebration with the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce at the Dena’ina Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The NAACP will host a barbecue in the UAA fine arts parking lot from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a ceremony will be in the Fine Arts Theatre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

