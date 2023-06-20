An exceptionally wet week ahead for Southcentral

Inland regions of Southcentral could see upwards of an 1+ of rain by weeks end
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain has been falling across Southcentral this morning, with a break in the activity expected to carry us into the afternoon hours. While we’ll see some dry time, scattered to periodic rain showers will still stay with us, with another band of heavier rain into the evening. This comes at a time when Alaska normally sits under sunnier and warmer skies. That certainly hasn’t been the case for the last several weeks, with only a handful of days seeing pleasant weather.

The rain that has been falling across Southcentral, has already brought some areas upwards of .30 inches of rain. It’s the wettest single day that Anchorage has seen since the rare snow event in early May. With more rain expected through the day, many areas across the region could top out at 0.50 to an inch of rain. The heaviest will fall through Prince William Sound, but all locations will get in on the action.

Unfortunately for those wanting some drier weather, it’s nowhere in the forecast for the next 7 days. While we will some dry weather, each day will provide a chance for some rain showers, with at least the first half of this week providing the best opportunity. As a result of the rain and clouds, highs through this week will struggle to climb out of the 50s. There’s an outside chance we could see temperatures warm at 60 or 61 degrees, but that will only occur for locations that many to see several hours of dry time.

Summer officially begins tomorrow shortly before 7 AM, and while it will feel like anything but summer, one can be thankful that the wet weather pattern is helping suppress wildfire potential across the state.

Southeast is gearing up for another beautiful afternoon, where highs today will top out in the 70s. You’ll want to get outside and enjoy it, as temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees tomorrow, as cloudier and wetter weather begin to build into the Panhandle.

Looking ahead to the end of the month, the wet and cool weather pattern looks to remain anchored across the state, with many across Southcentral likely see up to if not more than an inch of rain by weeks end.

Stay dry!

