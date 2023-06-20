Coast Guard suspends search for missing Southeast boater

KAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - The search for a man missing in Southeast Alaska since Friday night has been suspended, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said that after an Alaska State Troopers report came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday of 70-year-old Timothy Wilson Jr., who left for a fishing trip in a 15-foot Lund vessel near Pup Island, about 10.5 miles south of the small community of Kake.

Officials with the Coast Guard said searchers used a cell phone ping to track Wilson’s last known position near Payne Island, approximately six miles southwest of Kake.

Searchers with Wrangell Search and Rescue found the Lund boat around 6 a.m. Saturday without Wilson, tied to a small rock near Point Napean, about 13 miles northwest of Kake, although a later press release said the boat was found at Point Macartney. Searchers then concentrated their efforts on the southern shorelines of Admiralty Island.

After nearly 16 hours of search and rescue efforts that spanned more than 377 nautical square miles, the Coast Guard said it suspended its search at sunset on Saturday night.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Wilson’s loved ones,” said a Coast Guard press release quoting Cmdr. Raymond Reichl, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Juneau. “The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only done after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person.”

The Coast Guard asked anyone with information on the missing boater to contact officials at 907 463-2980.

