Endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales see small bump in population numbers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - They’re an iconic part of Alaska and a destination highlight for those visiting the area from across the word.

Cook Inlet beluga whales are on the Endangered Species list and may have recently made a slight rebound.

Cook Inlet beluga whale populations have cratered since 1979 when the population was estimated at nearly 1,300. A median estimate in 2018 had the numbers at 279, close to an 80% drop in population numbers.

Jill Seymour, a marine mammal specialist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said experts are “cautiously optimistic” that the whale populations are stabilizing or even growing.

“What we had seen prior to the new estimate is that over the last 10 years, the population had declined by approximately 2.3% annually,” Seymour said. “With this new number, the last 10 years indicate that there’s been a positive increase — slightly — of 0.2 percent.”

That estimate, released Thursday, is a median estimate of 331 Cook Inlet beluga whales.

“That is different relative to what we’ve seen in the past, and so that gives us hope for this population and I hope that trend will continue upward as we continue to monitor,” she said.

Seymour, who is also the recovery coordinator for the Cook Inlet beluga whale population, works with NOAA Fisheries, which is part of the administration that works with marine mammals. There are several measures NOAA is taking to help recover the beluga whale population, Seymour said, including public outreach, visual and acoustic monitoring, as well as working with ocean entities to limit underwater noise when Belugas are likely in the area.

Belugas use sonar to navigate and catch fish in the silty waters of Cook Inlet, and are most often seen in the inlet from mid-July through August when they feast on salmon and smelt.

“The beluga whale in Cook Inlet loves salmon and eulachon, but they eat a wide variety of other species as well such as starry flounder and crustaceans, and so to get a true understanding of how prey might be impacting them, you have to look at a lot of different prey species,” Seymour said.

Overharvesting, Seymour said, was the cause of the Cook Inlet beluga’s original decline. She said a polluted food supply and fluctuating temperatures can also affect their populations.

Seeing the recent estimated population growth is a positive sign, she said.

“It’s just very heartening and it comes at a very opportune time,” she said. “This year is the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.”

Seymour added that there needs to be about 780 Cook Inlet belugas, as well as a positive growth trend, for the population to reach a point considered “recovered.”

