Lows rotate in cool, wet weather...again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weekend of warmth in southcentral helped Anchorage get to the 70 degree threshold Sunday! Monday and Juneteenth started with sunshine, but as clouds rolled in, it was easy to see that change is coming.

Areas of low pressure are rotating over southwest Alaska and the northern coast. That system could lead to a snow-rain mix for Utqiagvik and Deadhorse among other northern villages. Another low is spinning over the Alaska Peninsula and drawing moisture north into southwest and southcentral Alaska.

High pressure will hold for Tuesday in the panhandle, so the region can expect to enjoy another nice summer run of weather as highs get into the 70s. But it too will see increasing clouds and a chance of wet weather arriving the second half of the week.

Hot spot Monday, June 19th, was Haines! The southeast city hit 82 degrees. The cold spot was Tin City, dropping to 31 degrees overnight.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.