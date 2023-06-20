NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling vortex.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Check out this eerie image of Jupiter captured by a NASA spacecraft!

A green light can be seen coming from an area near the planet’s North Pole.

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter’s swirling vortex.

The largest planet in the solar system is known for its massive storms.

Unlike on Earth where lightning comes from water clouds, Jupiter’s strikes come from clouds that are a mixture of ammonia and water.

Another difference is the gas giant sees lightning hitting most frequently near the planet’s poles, while most of the lightning bolts on Earth occur near the equator.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Houser poses with his winning 26.15-pound king salmon.
Business owner wins Anchorage king salmon derby
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
Invasive species find new environments in Alaska
A man accused of shooting and killing a controversial Alaska John Martin III on Thursday in...
Man shot to death in Anchorage had colorful, checkered past
Crowds flocked to the midway at the 2022 Alaska State Fair in Palmer
Megadeth cancels show at Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers ask anyone with information about sexual assaults and break-ins committed...
Troopers seeking additional information following arrest of Soldotna sexual assault suspect

Latest News

Journalist talks previous trip on Titanic sub
Endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales have “slight” population increase estimate
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway