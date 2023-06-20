Several people arrested following Abbott Loop neighborhood SWAT situation

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several people have been arrested at an Abbott Loop residence after the Anchorage Police Department responded to East 65th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police alerted the public they were serving warrants to an unknown number of individuals in the area of East 65th Avenue and Spruce Street. The police department responded with its SWAT team and crisis negotiation team.

“No injuries. We have several people detained. We believe we have everyone out of the house but we are working through that now,” APD wrote in an email at 4:36 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

