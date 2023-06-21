2 face charges in Kotzebue homicide

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KOTZEBUE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are facing charges after a man was killed in Kotzebue, according to a news release from Kotzebue police.

Calvin Stein, 29, and Audrey Booth, 30, both of Kotzebue, are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

At 4:36 p.m. on June 14, police received a report that someone was bleeding on Whittier Street.

The Kotzebue Fire Department initially responded to the scene and requested police assistance.

At the scene, first responders found a 33-year-old man with multiple knife wounds. The victim was taken to Maniilaq Health Center where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Kotzebue police at 907-442-3539.

