Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on navigation center until August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly chose Tuesday to postpone a vote on a resolution that would, if passed, appropriate money from the areawide general fund balance for the construction of the navigation center at Tudor and Elmore roads.

“Individuals experiencing homelessness are being left behind and they need our help,” said Mario Bird, Mayor Dave Bronson’s acting chief of staff, speaking during the mayor’s report in favor of the navigation center.

According to the Bronson administration, the construction and project management of the navigation center would total roughly $12.2 million, with the total cost to operate the facility year-round being roughly $7.9 million.

“A large, low-barrier shelter is a vital part of the comprehensive response to the growing problem. We need a solution and action and construction, and we need a building and a place. We need a modern, comfortable and efficient safe place where individuals experiencing homelessness can go year-round, but especially in the winter,” Bird said.

Along with Bronson, Assembly members Randy Sulte and Kevin Cross worked on the original resolution to appropriate funds for the construction of the navigation center. Cross called the resolution being postponed exhausting.

“Regretfully there’s been a lot of contention around the thoughts of a navigation center but it really is our only option, the only timely option, to address the impending cold weather situation we’re going to find ourselves in from October, November, it’s the largest and most achievable solution that we have,” Cross said.

Despite a lack of funding at this point, Cross says the municipality has everything else ready to go. All that’s needed, he says, is the will to get it done.

Now, Assembly Member Anna Brawley has introduced a substitute version of that resolution, to include what she says are more accurate costs of the project.

Still, other Assembly members believe the proper planning for the project has not taken place and are unsure if the municipality has the funds to finish the project.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant says the biggest issue with voting on the resolution at this meeting was related to funding.

“There are no funds identified to advance, so we have a document that proposes to move forward a concept but doesn’t have any money,” said Constant. “So, we heard from the administration a bit today that the OMB director is out for another week, and they won’t be able to come forward with any concrete information on what money that they believe is available. So, it’s not really legitimate for the Assembly to appropriate money we don’t have.”

Assembly Member Felix Rivera also emphasized that there’s a 700-person equation the municipality needs to solve, but that right now, the maximum number of individuals allowed in the navigation center would be 200.

“For me, it really comes down to: What is our plan for this winter? And I need to understand what that plan is and until then I don’t really feel like it’s prudent for us fiscally to put all of our eggs in one basket,” Rivera said.

“I don’t want people to freeze to death this winter and the navigation center can prevent that,” Bird said. “The administration has met with and will continue to meet with any of the Assembly members on this subject to find out what the administration can do to garner support for this worthy cause.”

The Bronson administration and Assembly have made some progress together in the efforts toward finally creating a navigation center. At this point, it’s not possible for the construction of the navigation center to be done in time for winter. Lance Wilber, the director of Community Development for the municipality, says the project would take roughly 6 months from the notice to be completed.

There is an opportunity to continue the project, though. The vote was postponed Tuesday evening but should take place at the Assembly meeting on Aug. 22.

