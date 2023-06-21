Anchorage homeowners could see significant changes in property tax bills due to residential exemptions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year again when property bills are almost due. This year, the Municipality of Anchorage said Anchorage residents could be seeing a significant difference in how much they owe.

“There a big difference in the residential exemption,” Municipality of Anchorage Assessor Jack Gadamus said.

Following the Anchorage Assembly passing an increase to the residential exemption for Anchorage homeowners, Gadamus said the exemption rose to 40%, up to $75,000. Last year, the exemption was at 20%, only up to $50,000.

“If you are a homeowner receiving the residential exemption, you on average saw about a 3% reduction to your tax bill compared to last year. If you are a property owner that doesn’t receive the residential exemption, you saw about a 3% increase on average,” Gadamus said. “And again, that varies from property to property, depending on location, property type, etc.”

In order to have qualified for an exemption, property owners must have summited exemptions by March 15 of the tax year. To receive the levy, residents must have been living in their home for at least 185 days and the property must be their main residence. Property owners, Gadamus said, should keep the municipality in the loop about their property status.

“And the other thing that is going to be very helpful too is to think about these exemptions like a contract. So, if there is any change to your use of the property or any change to the ownership of the property, please let us know in 30 days, and that can help everybody out,” Gadamus said.

Bills were mailed out on June 1 and the first installment for payments are due on June 30. Residents have the choice to split the payment into two installations. Those who choose that option will need to pay their second half by Aug. 31.

Residents who have questions regarding their tax bill can call the Municipal Tax Office at 907-343-6650. Those with questions regarding property appraisal or exemptions can contact Property Appraisal at 907-343-6770. Residents can also visit City Hall on the third floor to seek further guidance.

