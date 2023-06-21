Girdwood motorcyclist dies in Sterling Highway crash

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAM GULCH, Alaska (KTUU) - A Girdwood man died Monday morning after crashing his motorcycle on the Kenai Peninsula, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Troopers received the report of the crash around 9:15 a.m.

Michael Elson, 59, was riding on the Sterling Highway about two miles northeast of Clam Gulch at Mile 115 when the crash occurred. Troopers wrote Elson was traveling northbound “when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding while attempting to negotiate curves.”

Central Emergency Services tended to the crash. Troopers say Elson was declared deceased at the scene.

Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed and Elson’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

