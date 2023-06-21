Overcast with showers, as summer officially begins in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer officially began this morning at 6:57 AKDT, as the sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer. (Side note: The Tropic of Cancer and Capricorn get it’s name, because at the time of naming ~2000 years ago, the sun was in these constellations.). While we’ll begin to slowly get darker in the weeks ahead, it’s this time of the year when the Northern Hemisphere sees their warmest stretch of the year. This delay in warmth, even with the decrease in daylight in the weeks ahead, is known as seasonal lag.

We’ll see some scattered showers across Southcentral, with much of the state blanketed under partly sunny to overcast skies. These active weather which has been with us for some time, unfortunately shows no signs of letting up. While that will be the case, today will be significantly drier for Southcentral compared to Monday. With the rain that Anchorage saw yesterday and so far today, the largest city in the state is saw the 2nd wettest day of the year.

With clouds hanging around, temperatures today will struggle to break into the 60s. This trend will stay with us through the rest of the week, although there is signs we could warm 2 to 3 degrees by weeks end. While temperatures largely remain bout 5 to 8 degrees below average, it’s the overcast skies and seemingly endless supply of rain that is keeping things feeling less and less like summer.

If you’re heading to any Solstice Activities, pack some rain gear. No sunblock will be needed, as little to no sunshine can be expected. The only exception will be through the Interior and east. It’s possible that parts of the Interior could even see some isolated storms pop up during peak heating of the day.

Expect temperatures to stay fairly cool in the days ahead, as a new area of low pressure looks to drop Anchor near the Aleutians keeping more clouds and rain in the forecast through weeks end.

Happy Solstice!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.