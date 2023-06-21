Troopers searching for woman missing from Marshall for more than 4 days

MARSHALL, Alaska (KTUU) - A search is underway for a woman who has been missing for more than four days in Southwest Alaska, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Kimberly O’Domin was reported missing in Marshall on June 16. Troopers said O’Domin was last seen sometime late on June 15 or early June 16.

Village police officers and community members searched along the Yukon River and the surrounding area but did not find any signs of O’Domin.

Troopers said they are not investigating O’Domin’s disappearance as a criminal incident at this time.

Anyone with information on O’Domin is asked to call troopers at 907-438-2019.

