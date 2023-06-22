7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.
Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – About 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled for potential impalement, laceration and puncture risks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark while using the toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool.

Zuru, the toy manufacturer, is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in injuries to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas, CPSC reported.

Nine of the injuries required stitches or medical attention.

The recall involves both full size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

CPSC said in a news release the recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” “#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Consumers with the recalled toys can contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Click here to register for the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdez harbor, Alaska
Businesses in Valdez still reeling after major cruise ship pulls out
A high-ranking Alaska Army National Guardsman is on administrative status after being charged...
High-ranking Alaska National Guardsman charged with 4 misdemeanors
Following the Anchorage Assembly passing an increase to the residential exemption, Anchorage...
Anchorage homeowners could see significant changes in property tax bills due to residential exemptions
Kimberly O’Domin
Troopers searching for woman missing from Marshall for more than 4 days
State Troopers and Anchorage Police say they are not investigating a serial killer
APD, troopers issue joint statement debunking serial killer rumors

Latest News

Court halts decision to shut down king salmon fishery
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
LIVE: Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’ and says he still expects to meet with him
Bobby Hill at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin
Eagle River Special Olympian wins gold in Berlin
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case