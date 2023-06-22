Aircraft roar over JBER during training exercise with partners from Japan, Korea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents who live and work near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson or Eielson Air Force Base may have noticed an increase in air traffic in recent weeks.

For two weeks, U.S. Air Force members are working alongside a variety of partners, including the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea, to complete Red Flag Alaska 23-2. The training exercise welcomes around 2,000 service members who are hitting the skies, maintaining and supporting over 70 aircraft from 32 units.

“The focus of this exercise is mainly just to share technique, tactics and procedures for joint interoperability,” Maj. William Hock, with the US Air Force, said. “We have a larger presence of our airlift partners. So, that’s going to be like C-130s, C-17s. … Just inserting them into a scenario where we have an air component and land component.”

Personnel will have the chance to mission plan with foreign nationalities, working to overcome any language and culture barriers that may be presented, in addition to actively working together through a simulated combat environment.

Alaska presents visitors with a unique learning playground, according to Hock, who describes it “as something that is unique to probably the entire world.”

The Joint Pacific Alaska range complex, where the primary flight operations are taking place, provides military personnel with a huge area of air space for them to operate during exercises. For visiting personnel, like Capt. Tadgh Collins, who is deployed overseas in Japan, it provides him and his crew a new environment to practice in.

“In Japan, it’s a lot more restrictive, there are a lot of rules, and out here we can really have a lot more leeway on how we fly,” Collins said. “Well, with a C-130, it’s a tactical aircraft which requires a lot of low-level flying which in Japan, there is so many people, we can’t really get that opportunity. So out here, we get a lot of opportunities to go practice those skills.”

Red Flag Alaska 23-2 will run until Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.