APD, troopers issue joint statement debunking serial killer rumors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department and the Alaska State Troopers issued a joint statement on their respective Facebook pages Tuesday that law enforcement is not investigating a serial killer in Southcentral Alaska.

“Investigators have found no evidence that any of the recent murders that have occurred in the Mat-Su Valley or Anchorage area are connected in any way, and they do not appear to be random,” the statement read. “There is no indication of a serial killer in the Anchorage or Mat-Su Valley area.”

The unusual move came after a social media post garnered hundreds of shares over the weekend. It claimed that a suspected serial killer in Oregon, where police are investigating the deaths of six women, is now in Alaska and could be preying on hikers here. It also referenced the recent murders of two women whose bodies were found in Trapper Creek.

Trooper Cpt. Tony Wegrzyn said the number of recent homicides in Southcentral Alaska is not unusually high. He said none of the cases being investigated are random nor are they related. He said rumors of a serial killer are simply not true.

APD Community Relations Director Sunny Guerin said the unusual post was made to calm fears and help people feel safe when getting outdoors and enjoying Alaska. Both agencies said it was the first time in recent memory that a post like this had been made.

“But I also don’t remember social media taking fire like it did this weekend and spreading in a manner like it did with any of the other homicides that we’ve worked in the past,” Wegrzyn said. “So while it might have been a somewhat unusual response, it was also an unusual set of circumstances, so I feel like the response merits the circumstances.”

Both Troopers and APD said they welcome legitimate tips from the public. People can call dispatch or report tips anonymously through the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website or the state trooper website.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.