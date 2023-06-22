APD, troopers issue joint statement debunking serial killer rumors

APD, troopers issue joint statement debunking serial killer rumors
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department and the Alaska State Troopers issued a joint statement on their respective Facebook pages Tuesday that law enforcement is not investigating a serial killer in Southcentral Alaska.

“Investigators have found no evidence that any of the recent murders that have occurred in the Mat-Su Valley or Anchorage area are connected in any way, and they do not appear to be random,” the statement read. “There is no indication of a serial killer in the Anchorage or Mat-Su Valley area.”

The unusual move came after a social media post garnered hundreds of shares over the weekend. It claimed that a suspected serial killer in Oregon, where police are investigating the deaths of six women, is now in Alaska and could be preying on hikers here. It also referenced the recent murders of two women whose bodies were found in Trapper Creek.

Trooper Cpt. Tony Wegrzyn said the number of recent homicides in Southcentral Alaska is not unusually high. He said none of the cases being investigated are random nor are they related. He said rumors of a serial killer are simply not true.

APD Community Relations Director Sunny Guerin said the unusual post was made to calm fears and help people feel safe when getting outdoors and enjoying Alaska. Both agencies said it was the first time in recent memory that a post like this had been made.

“But I also don’t remember social media taking fire like it did this weekend and spreading in a manner like it did with any of the other homicides that we’ve worked in the past,” Wegrzyn said. “So while it might have been a somewhat unusual response, it was also an unusual set of circumstances, so I feel like the response merits the circumstances.”

Both Troopers and APD said they welcome legitimate tips from the public. People can call dispatch or report tips anonymously through the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website or the state trooper website.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowds flocked to the midway at the 2022 Alaska State Fair in Palmer
Megadeth cancels show at Alaska State Fair
Anchorage police East 65th Avenue
One person arrested following Abbott Loop neighborhood SWAT situation
Following the Anchorage Assembly passing an increase to the residential exemption, Anchorage...
Anchorage homeowners could see significant changes in property tax bills due to residential exemptions
Kimberly O’Domin
Troopers searching for woman missing from Marshall for more than 4 days
Valdez harbor, Alaska
Businesses in Valdez still reeling after major cruise ship pulls out

Latest News

Iditarod raises 2024 prize purse
APD, troopers issue joint statement debunking serial killer rumors
Each year over 400,000 service members PCS.
Packing up and leaving: Tips for military families moving to new bases
Jamar Hill talks about leaving a legacy through teaching youth about baseball and the lessons...
Leaving a Legacy: Jamar Hill