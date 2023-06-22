High-ranking Alaska National Guardsman charged with 4 misdemeanors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A high-ranking Alaska Army National Guardsman is on administrative status after being charged with two misdemeanors last year.

Brig. Gen. Wayne Don was charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief in November 2022. A spokesperson for the National Guard says the military branch “became immediately aware” of the charges and “has cooperated with civilian authorities throughout the judicial process.” On Monday, the director of joint staff was charged with two more misdemeanors, this time for assault and violating conditions of release.

Brig. Gen. Kenneth Radford is currently serving in Don’s position, according to Alan Brown, director of Communications and Public Affairs for the Alaska National Guard.

“Immediately after he was first charged, Brig. Gen. Don was removed from his authority, and he was placed on administrative status pending the adjudication of the charges,” Brown wrote in a statement. “For senior officials within the Army, the authority to adjudicate alleged misconduct lies with the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army. That investigation is ongoing.

“We expect every member of the Alaska National Guard to live up to the highest standards of military service. We will take immediate and appropriate action if any of our members is suspected of committing a crime, while ensuring their right to due process.”

The National Guard confirmed the military is conducting its own internal investigation and will make its own determination on the military status of the service member.

Don has 28 years of total military service, having served in the Army prior to moving to the National Guard.

