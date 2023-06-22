Slow warming into the mid 60s by this weekend

Some sunshine looks possible as we start of the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The name of the game continues to be overcast and wet across Southcentral, with some locations waking up to foggy conditions. A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the western Kenai until 10 Thursday morning. While we’re still seeing some scattered showers across the region, we’ll stay largely dry for inland locations today. However, isolated showers can’t be ruled out with some possible peeks of sunshine through the early afternoon.

A large area of low pressure will anchor itself in the Bering Sea, this will set the stage for widespread cloud coverage and periodic rain showers in the days ahead. While most of the rain looks to hug the Aleutians and Southwest Alaska, elsewhere across the state we can still expect to see some passing showers.

There is some good news, as we trend drier into the weekend, the clouds could provide some breaks. This will allow for some peeks of sunshine, with temperatures expected to warm into the mid to upper 60s. Saturday is shaping up to be the nicest day this week, before temperatures drop into the lower 60s next week with more rain showers.

For the foreseeable future, daily rain chances, cloudy skies and cooler conditions will remain with us.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

