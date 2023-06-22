Summer solstice is here!

But so is a fall-like weather pattern
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer solstice with a side of soggy weather in parts of the state. Rain continued to pulse through southcentral as the state is mired in a more fall-like weather pattern as we try to celebrate the longest day of the year.

Southwesterly flow across the mainland has provided an abundance of clouds, which in turn results in cooler temperatures and rain. Anchorage is going to see periods of rain through the end of the week that could total up to a third of an inch.

The latest low is pushing through the Aleutian Chain and will reinforce the cycle of overcast and wet weather.

Southeast Alaska continued to see the influence of high pressure on summer solstice. Increasing clouds and a chance of showers hits Thursday, with a return to drier conditions Friday.

Watch for rising water levels on river systems across the Alaska Range and Fortymile uplands. Residents along rivers, streams and creeks could see rises in water depth and velocity through the end of the week.

