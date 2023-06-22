Visitors share their solstice adventures at the Glen Alps Trailhead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer solstice was on Wednesday, and with it, many Alaskans, as well as visitors took to the outdoors to enjoy the extra daylight.

With sunset at 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday and sunlight present throughout the night, many took to the Glen Alps Trailhead to set off on their adventures.

“Me and my friend are doing a two-day trip, we’re gonna bike up to the bike powerline pass up to the bike rack, and then lock our bikes up. And we’re going to hike up to Hidden Lake camp for the night,” camper Jesse Cooper said.

Cooper said for the rest of the trip, they plan on hiking to Ship Lake before camping again, then returning to the trailhead on Friday.

Adler Daupan is a professional photographer, and she was excited about the rain happening on Wednesday, as it makes for good photos.

“I always ask my clients like, you know, would you like to do your photos in the rain still? It’s totally up to you. And honestly, the photos in the rain are beautiful, it’s soft in light and I’m really actually surprised that the mountains are showing it’s like just beautiful in the background,” Daupan said.

Several groups were going up to hike Flattop Mountain, including the Mountaineering Club of Alaska, which hosts an event at the top of the mountain until just before midnight.

“We’re hiking some beer up, there’s supposed to be a keg up there. I think the folks from Service High, the students usually haul trampoline up there. So we’ll see if they have one up there. Sometimes you get paraglider. Sometimes you get grills. It’s all sorts of fun,” Mountaineering Club of Alaska President Gerrit Verbeek said.

But one of the groups coming down from Flattop was a group of siblings, who were visiting from Florida, and were excited to be in the outdoors of Alaska during the summer solstice.

“We’re Floridians. And so the altitude and you know, the steepness it, it got to us but we pulled through. And we were able to make it to the top of Flattop. And that was beautiful. It was spectacular,” Alejandro Crespo said.

And from their experience hiking in the outdoors of Alaska, the Crespo’s had some solid advice for anyone taking to the trails.

“Dress warmly. Floridians, yes it is cold here. For us. It is cold, so just dress appropriately,” Catalina Crespo said.

